East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Carthage working to fix turnover issues

Week 9: Carthage at Rusk
Week 9: Carthage at Rusk
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs have been on top of the Red Zone Top 10 list for virtually two seasons, but last week they showed some uncharacteristic mistakes against Rusk. The Bulldogs had 7 turnovers in the last game, with 5 of them coming in the first half. That won’t do for head coach Scott Surratt, no matter what the record or the final score says. The team is taking definite measures to correct the issue this week.

“Yeah we work ball security every day and we had a bad half against Rusk and we are not gonna overkill it,” said Surratt. “We are gonna move on and build on the positive about winning the ballgame, but yeah we are definitely working that part of it and if that happens again in the playoffs, we will be out of the playoffs in a hurry.”

The Bulldogs will play the Madisonville Mustangs in Madisonville Friday night at 7:30.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Nacogdoches football (Source: KTRE)
Nacogdoches still in playoff chase with two weeks to go
Mount Vernon moves up
Purple Power: Mount Vernon leapfrogs Kilgore in latest Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Week 10 schedule
Red Zone Game of the Week
Red Zone Game of the Week