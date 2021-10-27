Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday.

He says he is experiencing only mild symptoms. He also says his wife, Nikki, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative. Johnson says he began feeling ill late Monday and canceled his Tuesday schedule before learning his positive test result.

He has now canceled his schedule for the week and notified his recent contacts and the school attended by his sons, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

