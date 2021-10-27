East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated...
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday.(Coronavirus graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday.

He says he is experiencing only mild symptoms. He also says his wife, Nikki, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative. Johnson says he began feeling ill late Monday and canceled his Tuesday schedule before learning his positive test result.

He has now canceled his schedule for the week and notified his recent contacts and the school attended by his sons, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Latest News

Former Major League Baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine is in a competitive race for...
Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district's enforcement of a grooming...
Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy
The last firefighter injured in a Dallas apartment blast last month is out of the hospital.
Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital
Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel...
Texans’ McNair apologizes for use of phrase ‘China virus’