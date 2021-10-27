East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Clearing skies and cranking up the wind machine

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen the sunshine return this afternoon after morning storms rumbled through the Piney Woods.

Behind the Pacific cold front, it turns very windy on Thursday as gusty, northwest winds could reach upwards to 35 mph at times during the day.  This has prompted Wind Advisories for many of our Deep East Texas counties.

It is these strong wind gusts that will scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of much cooler, drier air into the Piney Woods for the back half of this week.  However, these winds could disrupt your outdoor plans and may toss around your Halloween decorations in your yard. 

The gusty, northwest winds will also be felt on Friday before high pressure builds into Texas, diminishing the winds, leading to a gorgeous, Halloween weekend ahead.

The return of cool, fall air will be felt across East Texas for the foreseeable future as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and cool breezes.

These seasonal, fall temperatures will carry us through the Halloween weekend and into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips