First Alert: Clearing skies and cranking up the wind machine

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen the sunshine return this afternoon after morning storms rumbled through the Piney Woods.

Behind the Pacific cold front, it turns very windy on Thursday as gusty, northwest winds could reach upwards to 35 mph at times during the day. This has prompted Wind Advisories for many of our Deep East Texas counties.

It is these strong wind gusts that will scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of much cooler, drier air into the Piney Woods for the back half of this week. However, these winds could disrupt your outdoor plans and may toss around your Halloween decorations in your yard.

The gusty, northwest winds will also be felt on Friday before high pressure builds into Texas, diminishing the winds, leading to a gorgeous, Halloween weekend ahead.

The return of cool, fall air will be felt across East Texas for the foreseeable future as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and cool breezes.

These seasonal, fall temperatures will carry us through the Halloween weekend and into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.