East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s.(Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER, INC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and former lawmaker Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife, reportedly wrote in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. senator.

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” will be released in November.

According to reports, she wrote in the book a U.S. senator forcibly kissed her in the mid-2000s at a lawmaker’s home after dinner.

Abedin does not name the senator but writes he apologized after she pushed him away.

She also notes she “buried the incident” until the memory came back during the Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Abedin’s personal life has been in the spotlight over the years.

She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 prior to him pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Weiner, a convicted sex offender, resigned from Congress in 2011.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Latest News

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
Source: Gray News Media
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston
Pineywoods Community Academy sustained some damage to buildings and its grounds on Wednesday...
WebXtra: Pineywoods Community Academy weathers strong storm
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons