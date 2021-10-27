Nacogdoches still in playoff chase with two weeks to go

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are very much alive in the playoff chase with just two weeks to go in the season.

There are several ways the Dragons can make the playoffs. The simplest way is to win at least one of their final two games. Week 10 they travel to Teas High and week 11 they host Marshall.

“A year ago out here we had a lead against them with less than 2 minutes to go,” Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman said. “We had a call not go our way. We had a chance to beat them but had a few things not go our way. They are a beatable team like everyone else. They have a lot of confidence right now. Our hope is we go in there and they are thinking down the road. It is an important game. We have to play really well. "

The Dragons have seen better success since changing up the offense to a veer base in the second half against Tyler High on September 10. They have gone 3-3 but the results have been closer scores and they sit in third place of the 9-5A DII standings.

“The running game was the key the other night. We have a chance to beat anyone if we run the ball well and we play good defense,” Allman said. “Those two things combined usually win the game.”

Nacogdoches will kick off against Texas High in Texarkana on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

