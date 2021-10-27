Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of storms in the area.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said that while no tornado has yet been confirmed, there have been reports of a funnel passing over Lufkin City Hall that then moved to the Timberland Drive area.

Source: Lufkin Police Department (Lufkin Police Department)

Additionally, there is a billboard down in the road by Billy Lee’s Locksmith at 500 E. Frank Ave. and debris scattered through roadways around the city with a fallen tree across Leon Street at Paul Avenue.

Pebsworth said there are numerous reports of power outages across the city as well with lines down.

Angelina County remains under a Tornado Watch through 4 p.m.

