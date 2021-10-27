Silver Bucket Award presented to Jasper man’s family

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The prestigious Silver Bucket Award was posthumously given to a Jasper man by Texas Forest Country Partnership.

The award recognizes an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement as a leader in community involvement or economic development. The 2021 award recipient was Ed Few, who died in April 2018 at the age of 79.

Few started Jasper Oil Company in 1973. He was also successful in the horse industry and served on various boards and committees for his church and community. The Ed Few Memorial Scholarship was created last year to help continue his legacy in the community. His family was on hand to accept the award at the Forest Country Economic Development Summit held in Nacogdoches on Tuesday.

