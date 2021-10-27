East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Silver Bucket Award presented to Jasper man’s family

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The prestigious Silver Bucket Award was posthumously given to a Jasper man by Texas Forest Country Partnership.

The award recognizes an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement as a leader in community involvement or economic development. The 2021 award recipient was Ed Few, who died in April 2018 at the age of 79.

Few started Jasper Oil Company in 1973. He was also successful in the horse industry and served on various boards and committees for his church and community. The Ed Few Memorial Scholarship was created last year to help continue his legacy in the community. His family was on hand to accept the award at the Forest Country Economic Development Summit held in Nacogdoches on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

TXDOT Interstate Study
TXDOT seeks input from drivers for Interstate 20 study
Bussey Wright Brothers Award
Great Texas Balloon Race founder receives Wright Brothers award
Deep East Texas economic leaders have converged at the Forest Country Summit.
Forest Country Summit tackles post-pandemic economic growth
The award recognizes an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement as a leader in...
Silver Bucket Award presented to Jasper man’s family