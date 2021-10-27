East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Smackdown superstar Drew McIntyre talks about WrestleMania returning to Texas

WWE returns to AT&T Stadium
WWE returns to AT&T Stadium(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames and Libby Shaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WWE’s showcase event will return to AT&T Stadium in 2022.

WrestleMania 38 will be April 2-3.

This will be It’s the second time the spectacle will be inside the stadium. WrestleMania 32 in 2016 had a record crowd of more than 101,000 on hand.

Tickets for WrestleMania 38 will go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m.

Caleb Beames talked to Drew McIntyre, also known as the Scottish Warrior, about WrestleMania’s return.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Nacogdoches football (Source: KTRE)
Nacogdoches still in playoff chase with two weeks to go
Carthage Football
Carthage Football
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10