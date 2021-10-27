Smackdown superstar Drew McIntyre talks about WrestleMania returning to Texas

WWE’s showcase event will return to AT&T Stadium in 2022.

WrestleMania 38 will be April 2-3.

This will be It’s the second time the spectacle will be inside the stadium. WrestleMania 32 in 2016 had a record crowd of more than 101,000 on hand.

Tickets for WrestleMania 38 will go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m.

Caleb Beames talked to Drew McIntyre, also known as the Scottish Warrior, about WrestleMania’s return.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.