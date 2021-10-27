East Texas Now Business Break
Texans’ McNair apologizes for use of phrase ‘China virus’

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel...
Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel coronavirus as the "China virus" during the team's charity golf tournament in May.(source: Houston Texas)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel coronavirus as the “China virus” during the team’s charity golf tournament in May.

The phrase was used frequently by former president Donald Trump. It was considered by many to be insensitive to Asians because it placed blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic. Bally Sports reported Tuesday that McNair used the phrase while addressing more than 100 participants in the golf tournament.

In a statement, McNair said he made “an inappropriate choice of words.” He said he apologized at the time and is apologizing again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

