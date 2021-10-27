East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trinity County jury gives life sentence to man who killed Groveton woman

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace escorts S.E. Tullos out of the courthouse after a jury...
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace escorts S.E. Tullos out of the courthouse after a jury sentenced Tullos to life in prison for the shooting death of Amber Pillows. (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced an Apple Springs man who shot and killed a Groveton woman in June of 2020 and then stole two cars to life in prison Wednesday.

Earlier, the jury convicted S.E. Tullos II of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. His trial was held in Judge John Wells’ 411th Judicial District Court.

The jury convicted Tullos of shooting and killing Amber Pillows, his girlfriend on June 7, 2020.

Tullos also pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery charge, and the jury sentenced him to 75 years for that charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sunday, June 7, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Texas Rangers were contacted by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in a shooting investigation that occurred at 750 Holcombe Rd. in Groveton.

A woman, identified as Amber Pillows, had been shot and was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin where she later died.

The affidavit said Tullos fled Pillows’ home in a stolen vehicle and was involved in a one-vehicle crash a short distance away. The affidavit said Tullos then stole another vehicle from an elderly female before crashing it and being taken into custody by Trinity County deputies.

Previous stories: Affidavit states Apple Springs man shot woman, stole 2 vehicles in an attempt to flee

Apple Springs man charged with murder in connection to woman’s shooting death

Trinity County man arrested after shooting death of woman

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says county business wasn’t part of discussion under investigation
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 5,340 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin