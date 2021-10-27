East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps

The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.
The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.(Texas Legislative Council)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Voting rights advocates have filed a new lawsuit in federal court over Texas’ newly redrawn congressional district maps.

The lawsuit, filed by Texas voters and voting advocacy organization Voto Latino, claims the maps dilute the vote of communities of color. The GOP-drawn map does not create any new districts in which Black or Hispanic voters make up more than 50 percent of eligible voters.

Texas was the only state to be awarded two new congressional seats earlier this year following a population growth of 4 million people, nearly half of which are Hispanic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU
Once we get into the early afternoon hours, the line of thunderstorms will push east of the...
FAWD remains in effect for Wednesday morning as strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through Piney Woods
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as...
Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Over-the-counter hearing instruments
East Texas specialists discuss over-the-counter hearing aids