East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors for students who failed STAAR Exam

Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors for any student who did not pass the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) in grades 3-8 or End of Course Assessments in high school.

The instruction will address unfinished learning related to the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizes state and federal funds to provide targeted support for districts to accelerate student learning.

The district will be recruiting and hiring part-time tutors that will receive an hourly rate from the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support Grant, an award of $400,000 the district received that will be used over a three-year period to provide academic support for all campuses.

NISD is launching a recruitment outreach program this week, seeking tutors to work in the program. Most positions, which come with a flexible work schedule, will earn an hourly rate of $40.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Daya Hill spoke with Donna McCollum about the opportunity students in the district, retired teachers or education majors have in the tutoring partnership.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD’s Accelerated Learning Academy is recruiting tutors.
WebXtra: NISD tutoring
WEBXTRA: Forest Country Summit
WEBXTRA: Forest Country Summit
Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
Source: Gray News Media
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston