East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Once storms make their way out of East Texas this midday, sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us for the afternoon. Today you can expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s, but thanks to the cold front that drove these storms, tomorrow we’ll see highs in the upper 60s. Tomorrow still looks to be a VERY windy day, with sustained winds up to or greater than 20 MPH, with gusts up to 40 MPH.

It will be safe to put decorations back out by Saturday when winds calm back down. Important to note, it is possible we see a few sprinkles tomorrow in northern areas as there could be some wrap around moisture from the low/front as it moves east. After that, we’ll stay dry through the weekend. Perfect weather this weekend for Halloween, and then another chance for some showers early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday morning as strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas