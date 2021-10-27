East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely along a cold front that will be moving through East Texas this morning. Very heavy rainfall, strong damaging winds, and pocket change hail will be possible this morning along as the line of strong storms moves through. An isolated quick spin-up tornado will always be possible within these severe set ups so please be weather alert and VERY safe on the roads today. Timing wise, the storms should begin to push into our western counties just before sunrise this morning, and will advance east through East Texas throughout the morning hours, finally exiting into Louisiana just after 12 PM. Conditions will quickly improve once the front clears East Texas but northwesterly winds will be quite breezy over the next few days as much cooler air begins to pool into the area. Mornings for the remainder of the workweek will start off nice and cool in the lower 50s on Thursday and upper 40s on Friday with nice pleasant afternoons well below average. The weather remains picture perfect over the weekend before spotty rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday ahead of cold front number two. Please remain weather alert today and have the free First Alert Weather Apps downloaded. We will be keeping a very close eye on these storms until they are out of East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU
Once we get into the early afternoon hours, the line of thunderstorms will push east of the...
FAWD remains in effect for Wednesday morning as strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through Piney Woods
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday morning as strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast