3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a fatal drag racing crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Louis Amestoy via AP)(Louis Amestoy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair.

Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.

