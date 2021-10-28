East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina College soccer program hosting first postseason games

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina College soccer program will be hosting their first ever postseason games this week.

In Region XIV first round will feature the Lady Roadrunners hosting Jacksonville Thursday night at Jase Majors Field. The match starts at 6 pm.

The men will open postseason play on Saturday at home against Northeast Texas Community College.  The match starts at 6 p.m. these will be the first ever postseason matches hosted by the programs.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

Montrel Hatten
Montel Hatten burning defenses on way to Red Zone Player Spotlight
WEBXTRA: Angelina College soccer program hosting first postseason games
WEBXTRA: Angelina College soccer program hosting first postseason games
WWE returns to AT&T Stadium
Smackdown superstar Drew McIntyre talks about WrestleMania returning to Texas
WrestleMania 38 will be at AT&T Stadium
WrestleMania is returning to home of the Dallas Cowboys