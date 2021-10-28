Angelina College soccer program hosting first postseason games

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina College soccer program will be hosting their first ever postseason games this week.

In Region XIV first round will feature the Lady Roadrunners hosting Jacksonville Thursday night at Jase Majors Field. The match starts at 6 pm.

The men will open postseason play on Saturday at home against Northeast Texas Community College. The match starts at 6 p.m. these will be the first ever postseason matches hosted by the programs.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.