Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate

Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate.
Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Johnston County are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Johnston County Emergency Management Facebook page, Shaun Michael Baumgardner, 33, and Jeremy Kurt Lewis, 24, escaped custody sometime overnight. They were discovered missing this morning.

Lewis has been taken back into custody.

According to online court records, Baumgardner was charged with first degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and causing great bodily injury while eluding a police officer in November 2020. He was scheduled to be sentenced for the murder charge today.

Baumgardner is a white male, 6 ft. tall, 242 lbs. and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd says Baumgardner has ties to the Durant area and they do not know if he is in a vehicle or on foot. Dodd says that they have recovered a vehicle they believe he stol

e this morning in Tishomingo

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

