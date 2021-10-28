Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a boy was accidentally killed Thursday afternoon when a tree fell on him.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Smith County deputies were sent to the 12000 block of State Hwy 110 North regarding a medical assist call.

When deputies and Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny arrived on scene, firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and paramedics with UT Health EMS were already on scene. Law Enforcement personnel were notified that an 11-year-old boy had been killed when he was riding a go-kart on the back part of the property. A tree fell over due to the high winds and landed on the boy, killing him instantly.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time. More updates will be given when they are suitable for release.

