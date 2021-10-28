East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace escorts S.E. Tullos out of the courthouse after a jury...
Trinity County jury gives life sentence to man who killed Groveton woman
Source: Gray News Media
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
Ida Utz Nettles
Polk County Sheriff’s Office in search of 92-year-old missing woman
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England