East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas farmers market voted second out of 800 in southwest

Winnsboro Farmers Market voted as the second best farmers market in the southwest in the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition’s 2021 Farmers Market Celebration.
Winnsboro Farmers Market voted second-best in Southwest
Winnsboro Farmers Market voted second-best in Southwest(KLTV)
By Sydney Shadrix
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - For twelve years, the Winnsboro Farmers Market has been giving East Texans a place to buy fresh and local food from familiar faces.

“You can talk to anybody out here,” says Kat Sillick, a producer at the market. “We have regulars who come and have been coming since 2007.”

And now, others are taking notice.

This year, the Winnsboro Farmers Market was voted as the second best farmers market in the southwest in the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition’s 2021 Farmers Market Celebration.

“Texas has over 800 farmers markets established,” says Winnsboro Farmers Market manager, Stacy Finely. “So, to be little Winnsboro--and to be second place to Dripping Springs in the Austin area-- is just huge.”

But this is not the first accolade for the farmers market. Last year, they came in second place as the “Most Essential Farmers Market” contest behind Grapevine, Texas.

“We knew we were special, but not that special,” says Finely. “For being a little town, it’s been amazing the response we’ve had.”

But out of the 800 farmers markets in Texas, what is it that makes Winnsboro so special? Finley says it’s their dedication to supporting their community.

“Our big claim to fame is [that] we keep it local. We have all local producers. They have to be within a 50 mile radius of here,” she says. “We’ve really stuck to being as agricultural and food producer as we can, and that’s brought us so much attention and so many people from surrounding areas. They’re coming from bigger cities here, because we’re doing something a little more traditional, I think.”

For example, Chris Miller left his corporate job in Dallas to move to East Texas and start a family farm. He and his family own and run New Morning Acres. He says the people are what makes the Winnsboro Farmers Market so special.

“We love this community. You have a variety of farmers who have been here for a while,” says Miller. “Getting to learn from them and talk to them and be a part of it— it’s just a great community.”

Sillick has been with the Winnsboro Farmers Market since 2007. She owns and operates Chelsea’s Garden.

“Over the years, I’ve built up a lot of friendships and relationships with people in the community,” she says.

Sillick says she and the other producers are committed to keeping the community connected, by always putting their friends and neighbors first.

“We relate to people, and we take customer requests and go home and try to prepare what they need,” she says.

And to Finley, it’s that kind of spirit that makes the Winnsboro Farmers Market one of the best.

“These are wonderful people,” she says. “Get to know your farmers--whatever town you’re in--and support what they do.”

The Winnsboro Farmers Market summer season ends at the beginning of November. But, you can shop the market year-round using their online market.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Police are investigating
Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

Harrison County Tornado Warning
Harrison County Tornado Warning
Former nurse William Davis has been convicted of killing four heart hospital patients in Tyler....
Family members of people murdered by former Tyler nurse speak
Lufkin Storms
Lufkin Storms
William Davis Sentencing
William Davis Sentencing