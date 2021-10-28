East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas high schools sweep UIL Military Marching Band State Championship

A “battle of the bands” ended with East Texas schools on top
Lufkin ISD students hold first place trophy following UIL Military Marching Band State Championships.(Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook)
By Erika Holland
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas high schools took home every state title at the 2021 UIL Military Marching Band Championship.

The competition was held at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview on October 26th and 27th. Dozens of schools participated in the finals, many of which were from East Texas.

Lufkin ISD military marching band takes the field at during the state competition.
Lufkin ISD military marching band takes the field at during the state competition.(Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook)

Performances on Tuesday included the 1A/2A and 4A competitions. On Wednesday 3A and 5A/6A schools took the field.

The following are the 2021 first place champions:

  • 1A/2A: Carlisle High School
  • 3A: White Oak High School
  • 4A: Lindale High School
  • 5A/6A: Lufkin High School

Click here for the full list of results from the UIL.

