First Alert: The windstorm will continue through Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wind machine has cranked out a massive windstorm today. It is very rare for us to have these strong winds and it not be associated with a tropical storm or severe thunderstorms.

The winds will come down this evening, but it will still remain breezy as northwest winds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range overnight.

The winds will be a story again tomorrow, albeit, it will not be nearly as gusty as today. Instead of wind gusts in the 40 to 45 mph range, tomorrow’s peak wind gusts look to be in the 30 to 35 mph range. These peak wind gusts are still stout enough to create some of the similar issues that we saw today.

Outside of the winds, skies will be mostly clear overnight as lows drop into the middle 50′s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, windy, and on the mild side. Highs will be near 70-degrees.

Once we transition into the upcoming weekend, the area of low pressure spinning over the Mississippi River Valley will shift further away, allowing high pressure to build into the Lone Star State. This surface high will lead to calming winds and some great looking, feeling weather this Halloween weekend.

We will have morning lows in the 40′s with daytime highs in the middle 70′s on Saturday followed by the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The seasonal temperatures and dry weather will continue into next week before another frontal boundary approaches our area toward the middle-to-latter part of the week. When that front arrives, we will see modest rain chances return to East Texas.

