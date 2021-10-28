East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Future athletes participate in Run of the Panthers

Run of the Panthers
Run of the Panthers(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three hundred and twelve elementary and primary students from across Lufkin participated in the annual Run of the Panthers.

Students from each campus in the district are selected based on performances during P.E. at their home campuses. The students were are able to race an abbreviated cross country course set up at the high school with high school runners assisting.

“We try to promote physical fitness and health across our entire district,” Cross Country coach Hunter Russell said. “One of the ways we do this is by having this event with all these wonderful little athletes and hopefully this not only helps them see that running is in their future but also that they could be an athlete no matter what the sport.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace escorts S.E. Tullos out of the courthouse after a jury...
Trinity County jury gives life sentence to man who killed Groveton woman
Source: Gray News Media
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting
Angelina County Judge Lymbery says county business wasn’t part of discussion under investigation
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Gary Blair won the 2011 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship following a 76-70 win...
Gary Blair announces 2021-22 season will be his last at Texas A&M
Lufkin football
Lufkin playing for pride in home finale
Alto Game Ball (KTRE)
Alto brings home week 9 Game Ball after double-digit victory over Normangee
Caleb and Coleman discuss district seeding on the line in Red Zone Preview
Caleb and Coleman discuss district seeding on the line in Red Zone Preview