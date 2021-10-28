Future athletes participate in Run of the Panthers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three hundred and twelve elementary and primary students from across Lufkin participated in the annual Run of the Panthers.

Students from each campus in the district are selected based on performances during P.E. at their home campuses. The students were are able to race an abbreviated cross country course set up at the high school with high school runners assisting.

“We try to promote physical fitness and health across our entire district,” Cross Country coach Hunter Russell said. “One of the ways we do this is by having this event with all these wonderful little athletes and hopefully this not only helps them see that running is in their future but also that they could be an athlete no matter what the sport.”

