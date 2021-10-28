East Texas Now Business Break
High winds causing loss of power, downed trees across East Texas

Downed power line
Downed power line(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - High winds on Thursday are causing traffic issues and power outages around East Texas.

Thousands of customers from all power companies in East Texas are reporting outages.

The City of Tyler encourages drivers to remain cautious as high winds are causing trees, limbs and powerlines to fall as well as the loss of power at multiple traffic signals throughout the City.

The Tyler Police Department (TPD) is working to restore power to traffic signals along Cumberland Road with generators as well as other major intersections.

Officers are also working to put out cones on streets with down trees, limbs or power lines.

Please avoid or use caution near the following areas listed below.

  • The 2900 Block of W. Erwin for a down power line
  • 69 North and Loop 323 intersection for loss of power
  • West Gentry and Loop 323 (Hwy 69 N) for loss of power
  • Silver Creek and WNW Loop 323 for loss of power

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection.

Some school zone beacons are also experiencing a loss of power. Drivers should pay attention to road signs and follow directions when traveling through school zones.

Officers with TPD are also working to put out cones on streets with down trees, limbs or power lines.

Several Tyler Parks also have reports of down trees. Please be cautious when visiting our Parks, crews will be out Friday morning to clean up.

