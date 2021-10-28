East Texas Now Business Break
Judge rejects challenge to Southwest’s vaccine mandate

A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots’ union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate. The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations.

Southwest is asking employees to get vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 24.

But the airline has backed down from a threat to fire employees who don’t comply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

