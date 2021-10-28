Man gets 30 years for his part in Livingston home invasion deaths

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One of the three people arrested in connection to a home invasion in Livingston that claimed the lives of two people in January agreed to 30 years in prison as part of a plea bargain agreement.

Jared William Hope, 23, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to burglary with the intent to commit another felony, according to Polk County court records. As part of the plea bargain agreement, Hope’s original capital murder charge was dropped.

Hope, Dontrevion Donnell Glenn, 19, and Cole Byron Tucker, 21, both of Livingston, were arrested in connection with the fatal Jan. 6 home invasion. All three men are still being held in the Polk County Jail.

Hope’s original charges include capital murder with remuneration, murder, burglary with a habitation with intent to commit another felony, injury to a child/elderly/disabled, and probation violation, and his collective bond amount was set at $2.6 million.

According to a previous East Texas News story, the Livingston Police Department received two 911 calls about gunshots fired inside a home at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 6. When LPD officers got to the scene, they found multiple gunshot victims and one man lying on the floor.

A 3-year-old child was among the wounded, according to Livingston police. Another occupant of the house was shot as well.

Vickie Douglas, one of the gunshot victims, died as a result of her injuries the next day. The other person who was killed in the shooting incident was identified as Ashton Allen Smith.

Witnesses positively identified two of the alleged three suspects who fled the scene as Tucker and Hope, according to a press release. Glenn was identified later.

According to witnesses, Tucker began firing after he forcibly entered the home, and a man, who was later identified as Smith, inside returned fire, the press release stated. Smith was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Livingston PD officers and Texas Rangers arrested Tucker in Houston the night of the shooting incident, Middleton said. The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office nabbed Hope in that county the next morning.

Then on the night of Jan. 7, Texas Rangers arrested Glenn in Angelina County.

According to court records, Glenn and Tucker both have hearings set for Nov. 10.

