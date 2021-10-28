Missing 92-year-old Polk County woman found safe

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 92-year-old Polk County woman who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, and she is back with her family, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Thank you to all the fire departments, first responders, and volunteers that came out last night and helped us look for Mrs. Nettles,” a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated. “She has been found safe and is back with her family.”

Thursday in the early morning hours, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was in search of 92-year-old Ida Utz Nettles.

According to a previous Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the scene in the Southland Plantation area looking Nettles, who walked away from her home earlier that morning.

