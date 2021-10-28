Montel Hatten burning defenses on way to Red Zone Player Spotlight

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - You usually find the best players on the best teams, and there are few better than Carthage and their top wideout Montrel Hatten.

“He’s got a great attitude and as a player we are tough on him because we know how talented he is,” Coach Scott Surratt said. “You know our rule is to be more tough on the talented players so we are very tough on him but he’s always got a great attitude and is ready to work everyday and get better.”

Montrel’s last two games have been especially eye opening. The junior has 15 catches for 253 yards and seven touchdowns for the number one ranked Bulldogs.

“Me and the coaches did a lot of work this summer,” Hatten said. “I went to some trainers and i worked with the coaches, like coach Suratt, you know, he’s like the best head coach so learning from him is like learning from him is like learning from one of the greats.”

If you can believe it, a lot of what Hatten has worked on has been when he is away from the ball. Coach Surrat says the receiver has become a dynamic blocker which has made him that much more invaluable.

“His Route running has gotten better but more than anything he’s starting to block like crazy and we’ve got to have him because he’s a big receiver and a lot of our RPO’s go behind him or our bubble throws and stuff so he’s done a phenomenal job blocking the last three weeks and he is going to continue to get better at doing that, but his ball skills are off the chart,” Surratt said.

The ball skills coach Surrat is talking about are on display for everyone to see every Friday, and the inspiration for them used to be on display every Sunday. When it comes to idols, Montrel picked maybe the best ever to study.

“I watched Randy Moss as a kid and I wanted to be like Randy Moss so that’s what I did,” Hatten siad. “I just worked on it.”

