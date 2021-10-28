East Texas Now Business Break
National Juneteenth Museum to be built in Fort Worth

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A museum dedicated to telling the history of Juneteenth with a national scope is set to be built in Fort Worth, Texas.

The city of Fort Worth said in a news release Tuesday that the National Juneteenth Museum will be built as part of a mixed-use development. Over the summer, June 19 became a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Those pushing for that recognition included Opal Lee, a 95-year-old Fort Worth woman. The new museum will be built on land that currently houses her Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum.

The city said Lee has been leading the charge to see the new museum become a reality.

