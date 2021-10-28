National Weather Service examines damage in Lufkin from Wednesday’s storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, The National Weather Service surveyed the damage from Wednesday’s storm. The team investigated blown-down billboards and broken tree limbs to see if a tornado struck downtown Lufkin.

Charlie Woodrum, the warning coordination meteorologist, said they received reports of a possible tornado and funnel cloud. However, after looking at physical evidence, he said it was neither of those.

“There were some winds of 70 to 80 mph in the area. We ruled that these were straight-line winds that came through here and pushed most of the damage down in the same direction. There were some reports of a funnel, but it wasn’t really a funnel cloud or tornado. It was more of what we call a turbulent eddy that spins things up in a circle as things come through with a storm,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said that a turbulent eddy is fast-moving winds moving around in a circle, which many may mistake as a tornado.

“A turbulent eddy is basically the wind coming down to the ground, and when the wind comes down the surface, it just kind of tumbles and rolls, and sometimes, that gets tilted vertically. So it actually rotates vertically in a vertical rotation like a tornado would even though it is not connected to the cloud above,” Woodrum said.

The main difference between straight-line winds and a tornado is the flow of direction.

“Straight-line winds push all the damage generally and mostly in the same direction along the path of the storm, whereas tornado damage will actually lift things up and blow them down in different directions. Normally, it’s all coming down along the path of the tornado itself. With straight-line winds, it’s all pushed down with the movement of the storm and fans out a little bit,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said the collision of a warm front and cold front caused the initial storm, which caused stronger winds to develop.

