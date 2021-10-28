East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County Sheriff’s Office in search of 92-year-old missing woman

Ida Utz Nettles
Ida Utz Nettles(The Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday in the early morning hours the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was in search of 92-year-old Ida Utz Nettles.

According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the scene in the Southland Plantation area looking for a missing 92-year-old white female that walked away from her home earlier.

Nettles is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 124lbs. Nettles was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pastel striped shirt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you’ve seen her please contact them at 936-327-6810.

