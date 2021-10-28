East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed

Brian W. Coulter, 31, is charged with murder. The victim's mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, is...
Brian W. Coulter, 31, is charged with murder. The victim's mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, is charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three brothers who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend were living by themselves in deplorable conditions in a Houston area apartment.

These conditions included soiled carpet, flies and roaches and no furniture. They also lived for nearly a year with the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday the apartment where the boys were discovered “was the most disturbing scene” many of his officers had worked in their careers.

The children’s mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, remained jailed on Wednesday. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

Coulter is charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
Property damage, fallen trees reported amid severe weather in Lufkin
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace escorts S.E. Tullos out of the courthouse after a jury...
Trinity County jury gives life sentence to man who killed Groveton woman
Source: Gray News Media
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a...
3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash
Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate.
Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate
Ida Utz Nettles
Polk County Sheriff’s Office in search of 92-year-old missing woman
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mild and very breezy conditions