Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures will start off much cooler today with most of us waking up in the lower to middle 50s with a breezy northwesterly wind. Winds will remain from the northwest today and tomorrow and will be quite breezy at times with some gusts exceeding 35 miles per hour. If you have a more high profile vehicle you should give yourself extra room on the roads as you will likely feel the winds pushing you around, especially on open stretches of highway. Skies will remain mostly dry other a few light showers throughout the day as highs only warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Temps get even cooler for our Friday morning with most starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s before highs warm back up into the upper 60s for most of the area. This weekend will be quite pleasant as winds begin to die down and the nice crisp fall air settles across East Texas. Southeasterly winds return by Sunday (Halloween) and will help temperatures jump into the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon. Clouds begin to increase on Monday and rain becomes likely by Tuesday. Enjoy the fall air while it is here, especially for the holiday weekend!

