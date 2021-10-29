Chick-fil-A planning to build restaurant on west side of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin will be getting another Chick-fil-A restaurant, according to an application filed with the city.

The application states that the new Chick-fil-A will be located on the west side of town at 250 North John Redditt Drive. The application was filed on March 25.

The new Chick-fil-A will be an estimated 4,745 square feet.

Lufkin currently has two Chick-fil-A locations. One is located at 4605 South Medford Drive, and the other is in the Lufkin Mall.

