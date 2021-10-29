Diboll ISD cancels classes at several campuses due to power outage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Diboll ISD:

Diboll ISD will not have classes at H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate Campuses on Friday, October 29, 2021 due to a power outage at those campuses ONLY. Staff will report to work at the Diboll ISD Family Literacy Center. All other campuses in Diboll ISD will be OPEN. ONLY Grades Kindergarten - 5th will not have class today.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.