Diboll ISD cancels classes at several campuses due to power outage

Diboll ISD will not have classes at H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate Campuses on Friday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Diboll ISD:

Diboll ISD will not have classes at H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate Campuses on Friday, October 29, 2021 due to a power outage at those campuses ONLY. Staff will report to work at the Diboll ISD Family Literacy Center. All other campuses in Diboll ISD will be OPEN. ONLY Grades Kindergarten - 5th will not have class today.

