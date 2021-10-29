East Texas Now Business Break
Dr. Ed discusses layers to medical research, FDA childhood vaccine approval, boosters

Dr. Ed Dominguez, Friday, Oct. 29
Dr. Ed Dominguez, Friday, Oct. 29
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joins East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Ed talked about the complexities of medical research and scientific reports regarding COVID-19. He explained social media as a source of information is “searching not researching.”

Dr. Ed spoke about mixing and matching shots, boosters for immunocompromised people, and the possibility of a fourth shot.

The FDA has recommended vaccines for children ages five to 11-years-old, and today he anticipates the FDA will grant approval. Dr. Ed said there were not any “no votes” for the recommendation and the next step following FDA approval comes from the CDC.

