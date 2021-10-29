East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: A seasonally cool, sun-filled weekend on deck for the Piney Woods

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wind machine was howling once again today, albeit, the wind gusts were much more manageable, gusting to 30 mph rather than the 45 to 50 mph range we experienced yesterday.

The winds will quickly fall off once the sun falls beyond the western horizon this evening.  This will lead to falling temperatures as overnight lows drop into the upper 40′s under mostly clear skies.

This weekend is shaping up to be a spectacular, fall weekend throughout East Texas.  With high pressure building into the Lone Star State, the winds will subside, leading to a cool, gentle breeze.  We will be basking in seasonal temperatures under lots of blue sky and plenty of sunshine this weekend.

We will have morning lows in the 40′s with daytime highs in the middle 70′s on Saturday followed by the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The seasonal temperatures and dry weather will continue into next week before another frontal boundary approaches our area toward the middle-to-latter part of the week.  This slow-moving frontal boundary will bring back modest rain chances by next Wednesday and Thursday before more cool breezes keep temperatures on the cool side as we round out next week.

