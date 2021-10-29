East Texas Now Business Break
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M

By Troy Campbell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) – A mother in Florida is suing the Orange County Public School District for $1 million in damages after she says she was banned from volunteering over her participation on adult websites.

“I would say that it’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life,” said Victoria Triece, a 30-year-old mother of two.

Triece said she started her career creating adult content two and a half years ago by creating a page on the website, OnlyFans.

She uploaded sexually explicit content for anyone who subscribes, paying $12.99 a month.

“If I’m not hurting anybody and I’m not affecting anybody’s day, then it’s somebody’s choice to do something that’s fully legal,” she said.

Triece and her attorney claim her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school informed her she’d no longer be able to participate in the district’s volunteer program.

“It doesn’t validate, like it’s not my whole life. That’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” Triece said.

Triece believes it’s important to volunteer for school activities involving her 5- and 10-year-old sons.

Her attorney sent a letter to the school district demanding it pays $1 million in damages and she be reinstated as a classroom volunteer.

“My mother did it for me and having her there was the best joy growing up, just getting to have a parent see you at school and encourage you to want to want to be at school,” Triece said.

Orange County public schools said it does not comment on potential, pending or ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2021 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

