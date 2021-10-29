East Texas Now Business Break
Lady Roadrunners win first ever playoff match, shutout Jacksonville 6-0

AC Women soccer
AC Women soccer(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College women’s soccer team is on to the second round of the Region XIV soccer tournament after beating Jacksonville 6-0 Thursday night at Jase Majors Field.

The No.16 Leady Roadrunners overcame fierce winds to take a 2-0 lead into the half. They would add four goals in the second half for the shutout win. They will play in round 2 Sunday.

