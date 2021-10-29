Longview jewelry designer capturing LA’s attention

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman is making jewelry that sparkles so well it’s attracted the attention of a fashion designer in Los Angeles. And she’s been creating it less than a year.

Theresa Guck is a name that’s become known to the likes of L.A. Fashion Designer Alexis Monsanto. Although she’s always dabbled in art, designing jewelry is pretty new, and it came to her in a dream.

“For two years it kept coming back. So during the two years I decided to do soul searching during COVID to find out what is this dream really about,” Guck said.

She says in her dream a little girl kept handing her a note which led to the name of her company IXXIA Jewelry.

“In my interpretation, the meaning of it, is IX in Greek is the first initial of Jesus. XI is the Greek initial of Jesus, which is Christ, so IXXI is Jesus Christ,” Guck said.

Early in 2021 she had a friend in Miami make a request for collaboration.

“Basically, I was asked to design, back in February, for Miss Universe,” Guck said.

And her jewelry turned a few heads, including other pageant contestants who had to have IXXIA. She had met Alexis Monsanto in 2016 at an iPop Convention, and he saw Guck’s jewelry, and Guck herself. After hello, he asked her:

“Would you like to collaborate? I’d like to mentor you,” Guck said.

Well, you can guess what she said.

“He has a very specific collection. It’s all about nature,” Guck said.

So she designed just that, but all her pieces, mostly one-of-a-kind, have a story behind them.

“Each design really has a meaning,” Guck said.

She says she says a prayer before she designs a piece, and the story presents itself. But how does she feel about this whole short rocket ride?

“It is a surprise, but at the same time I know it’s all God’s way,” Guck said.

Well, maybe that’s where that sparkle comes from.

Theresa Guck’s jewelry was featured at Arts Heart Fashion: Fashion Week in Los Angeles which took place October 14-17. Although she initially made the jewelry, she now has overseas help with making it. She also says she enjoys making charitable donations.

