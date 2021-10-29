Nacogdoches agencies preparing for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - U.S. regulators authorized low-dose shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Right now, vaccine providers are waiting on a final go-ahead from the CDC

Workers in Nacogdoches are counting on collaboration to lead to a smooth transition.

The weekly Friday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Nacogdoches continues to serve primarily older vaccine recipients.

Yet, preparation to administer vaccine for children ages 5-11 is well underway. The city placed the state order for vaccine earlier this month.

“The state is making preparations already should that be approved to give us everything we need to reach the younger population,” according to Michael Self, emergency management coordinator for the Nacogdoches Fire Department.

If federal and state protocol allows, SFA senior level nursing students will continue to join Nacogdoches Fire Department paramedics in vaccinating the very young patients.

“We could not do what we do without the SFA School of Nursing,” said Self.

The clinical instructor, Michelle Klein says the soon to graduate nursing students have spent at least two semesters serving the pediatric population.

“Additionally, we do our flu vaccines which we completed a few weeks ago, so we’ve had a lot of children and are able to provide vaccines for them as safely and easily as we do adults,” assured Klein.

The Nacogdoches ISD continues on-campus shot clinics for students 12 and older with preps underway to also serve the younger kiddos.

“We have worked with the SFA College of Nursing, as well as the Nacogdoches Fire Department,” said NISD’s supervisor of health services, Kelly Poole. “We do plan on going to each campus on different dates and have those available.”

Providers also rely on the collaboration from parents and guardians. Once U.S. regulators give the go-ahead, the providers will monitor vaccine demand closely to base their service accordingly.

The CDC sets vaccine policy. The agency’s panel of experts is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday.

If federal approval comes, Nacogdoches health care workers will require parents or guardians to stay with their child at time of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.