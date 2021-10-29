National Weather Service says damage to Lufkin area was ‘non-tornadic’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service has released results of its survey of the Lufkin area from Wednesday’s severe weather.

“Sporadic damage was first observed near the Lufkin Police Station on E. Shepherd Ave where a small tree was toppled. As the wind pushed across S. 4th St, small and large branches were broken on hardwood trees. A billboard on E. Lufkin Ave. was destroyed and then a few more branches on trees were broken along K Morgan Ave.

The National Weather Service completed it survey of the wind damage in Lufkin. (National Weather Service)

The damage was determined to be from straight-line winds along a squall line of thunderstorms that crossed the region. Surveillance footage and emergency officials observed a narrow circulation at the ground which was determined to be a turbulent eddy that developed as damaging winds came to the surface.

The damage was determined to be non-tornadic as there was no evidence of vertical motion with the damage pattern oriented in a northeasterly direction. In addition, there was no evident funnel cloud from footage shared that would indicate the circulation was vertically attached to rotation from the parent storm.”

And the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm is still felt in the Lufkin area.

Power lines specifically have been affected in several locations. Crews from Lufkin-serving power companies like Oncor have been working to service residential homes and commercial businesses. The damage is also putting strain on the fire department, as they are responding to multiple calls about downed lines and electrical fires. Chief Jesse Moody of the Lufkin Fire Department spoke about what his staff has been seeing this week.

“Basically it’s a little bit of everything,” Moody said. “So the power lines, when they arc up in the air sometimes, the sparks fall on the ground and they start a bit of a fire. We are also having people who are trying to burn debris and the winds are way too high for that right now. And so but the main calls that we are getting are power lines arcing and sparking on the ground.”

Moody also says that he expects calls to continue to come through with the same volume while the wind effect from the storm is still being felt. He urges people to remain cautious of downed lines as a live power line can electrocute people from as far as 20 feet away.

Previous reporting:

National Weather Service examines damage in Lufkin from Wednesday storm

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.