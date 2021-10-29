Schools turn in numbers for UIL Snapshot Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League is starting to prepare for Realignment in February 2022.
Today was the day that was designated for all school districts to turn in their high school enrollment numbers. Schools have until November 5 to turn in their number. The number will determine where a school will fall when the new classification cutoffs are determined.
Here are numbers that were turned in according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Tyler Legacy 2524
Longview 2192
Tyler 2179
Longview Pine Tree 1331
Jacksonville 1278
Lindale 1200
Kilgore 1164
Livingston 1152
Tyler Chapel Hill 1065
Mabank 1016
Athens 886
Bullard 837
Carthage 800
Wills Point 774
Pittsburg 693
Rusk 594
Huntington 489
Mount Vernon 479
Winnsboro 479
Emory Rains 474
Eustace 433
White Oak 432.5
Palestine Westwood 401
Kirbyville 382
Jefferson 373
Woodville 360
West Rusk 342
Hughes Springs 334
Edgewood 329
Elkhart 307
Harmony 291
Waskom 276
Ore City 247
Garrison 228
Corrigan-Camden 226
Como-Pickton 213
Joaquin 207
Shelbyville 198
Beckville 193
Grapeland 171
Cayuga 166.5
Linden-Kildare 164
Price Carlisle 163
Alto 163
Cushing 157
Lovelady 148
Colmesneil 126
6 - Man
UNION HILL 92
Leverettes Chapel 70
