SFA football welcomes Abilene Christian to Nac for Homecoming 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team will be looking to push their record to 5-3 this weekend when they host Abilene Christian for their 2021 Homecoming game.

The team is coming off of a 37-20 win over Dixie State last week, ending a two-game losing streak.

“I am really pleased with the growth of the team and the maturity of the team,” SFA head coach Colby Carthel said. “[We were] getting a lot of work done during the by week then to dial back in on Dixie State and have great focus was good. It was a long trip out, playing in the far West and late at night. It was a very early Sunday when we got back.”

SFA will play an all too familiar foe this week in Abilene Christian. The two teams were former Southland Conference members and the past two games have gone to overtime, with the team’s splitting the outcomes. That should not be a surprise since the series is split 10 wins a piece per school.

“If history proves correct we will be in another overtime game Saturday night,” Carthel said. “We have played in back-to-back overtime. It is homecoming we should have a tremendous crowd. People are excited again about SFA and they should be. We have an exciting football team. To make the playoffs you have to win out. That playoff run began for us last week and we will take it one game at a time and win one more. That will be the motto for the rest of the season. We are capable. "

Kickoff at SFA Saturday is 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.