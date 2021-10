LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The high school volleyball playoffs begin next week, and the Lufkin Panthers have their eyes set on a long run.

Lufkin enters the playoffs 37-4, and they are the 16-5A district champions. They will play Sulphur Springs on Monday, November 1 at Tyler High School. The match is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

