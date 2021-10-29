East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: SFA opens new basketball performance center

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F Austin State University has officially opened the new Loddie Naymola Basketball Performance Center.

The center is connected to the existing William R. Johnson Coliseum. It houses both the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms, coaching offices for both staffs, a weight room, film rooms, a training room, player lounges, and a full-size practice court.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with brother’s remains
Jason Neumann has been arrested.
Aryan Circle member arrested in connection with death of Huntington man found in creek
Blake Foxworth
Sheriff: Nacogdoches man stabs dad, slashes his throat during argument
Hayward Douglas (Source: Angelina County Jail)
$1.6M bond for Diboll man accused of shooting police officer in back
Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County

Latest News

Chilly temps expected for games tonight
WEBXTRA: SFA opens new basketball performance center
The Lufkin Panthers volleyball team is heading to the playoffs. (Source: KTRE Staff)
WEBXTRA: Lufkin Panthers volleyball team ready for playoffs
WEBXTRA: Lufkin volleyball team ready for playoffs