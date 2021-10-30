East Texas Now Business Break
22-year-old woman allegedly assaults Nacogdoches police officer, resists arrest

Police lights.
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a 22-year-old woman Thursday night after she allegedly struck an NPD officer and resisted arrest.

Kiara Angel Charles, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on charges of third-degree felony assault of a public servant, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest, Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, Class B misdemeanor failure to identify/giving false information, and Class C misdemeanor public intoxication.

No bond amounts have been set for Charles’ charges yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of N. University Drive at about 10:57 p.m. Thursday.

When the officer tried to speak with Charles, she allegedly assaulted him, causing pain. She also resisted arrest, the media report stated. Once Charles got to the jail, she allegedly gave jail staff a false name.

“She was very intoxicated during the incident,” the media report stated.

