MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Capitol Hotel

Capitol Hotel site, corner of Houston and Bolivar Streets, Marshall
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Capitol Hotel is no longer standing in Marshall but its rich history dates from 1857 to 1971.

The hotel was built by two slaves who made the bricks that went into the three-story structure. During the Civil War, the hotel served as the meeting place for Confederates.

Capitol Hotel, it's located at the corner of Houston and Bolivar Streets.
In its heyday, the Capitol hotel hosted many noted Texans and actors. It was succeeded by the Hotel Marshall, which stands today.

If you wish to visit the site of the Capitol Hotel, it’s located at the corner of Houston and Bolivar Streets.

