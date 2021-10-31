1 dead, 9 injured following shooting at Halloween party

Texarkana, Texas. (KSLA) - A shooting occurred during a Halloween party around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.

Texarkana police say at least 10 people were shot, with one of those victims having critical injuries. Police now say that the victim, a 20-year-old man is dead. the remaining injured were taken to the hospital by both police and medical personnel.

The shooting happened at Octavia’s Activity Center on 24th Street and Texas Boulevard.

Police have a suspect in mind, but no arrests have been made at this time.

