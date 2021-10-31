Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was airlifted to a Tyler hospital after his son allegedly stabbed him and slashed his throat died of his injuries Friday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.

Bridges said Blake Foxworth, George Foxworth’s son, has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Blake Hunter Foxworth, 30, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated assault of a date/family member/housemate with a deadly weapon. His collective bond amount has been set at $1.05 million.

Bridges said NCSO investigators obtained a murder warrant for Blake Foxworth and served it on him at the county jail.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to County Road 420 after NCSO Dispatch received a 911 call from Blake Foxworth, who said that had stabbed his father over an argument.

When NCSO deputies arrived at the home where the father and son both lived, they found George Foxworth, 53, on the couch. According to a press release, George Foxworth appeared to be unconscious, and he was covered with blood.

NCSO deputies started life-saving measures to stop the bleeding and gave George Foxworth medical aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene, the press release stated.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene due to the seriousness of the victim’s condition. EMS took the victim to a nearby school, which was the nearest landing zone for the helicopter. The victim was then taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital where he was still in surgery as of Thursday afternoon.

